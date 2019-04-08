FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Fraternity at Virginia university suspended over hazing

 
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A fraternity at a Virginia university has been suspended for five years after an investigation showed that hazing resulted in a pledge seeking treatment at a hospital.

The Virginian-Pilot cites school and fraternity records that show Omega Psi Phi chapter members at Old Dominion University beat pledges, made them drink hot sauce, and poured the sauce on their genitals to simulate a sexually transmitted disease.

In December, a fraternity official sent a letter informing the president that investigators had determined the chapter violated hazing and membership selection rules and would be suspended as a result.

Last month, Omega Psi Phi’s president indefinitely suspended all member recruitment and social activities for its roughly 750 chapters.

The newspaper says 11 of the school’s 20 Greek chapters are under some sort of sanction.

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com