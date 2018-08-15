FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Relative: Family of 7 on vacation died in Oregon collision

By GILLIAN FLACCUS
 
Share

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A family of seven, including five young children, died on a remote Oregon road in a head-on collision on their way to an end-of-summer vacation in Las Vegas, a family member said Wednesday.

Erika Carter Boquet, 29, was driving her 2016 Toyota 4 Runner eastbound on Oregon Highway 78 when an oncoming vehicle veered into her lane, authorities said.

Boquet, of Tacoma, Washington, and her children Isabella, 11; Elisabeth, 8; and Tytis, 6, were killed, Boquet’s brother, Jesse Tate, told The Associated Press.

Another relative and her two children also perished in the Monday crash. Tate declined to name them because of the wishes of their immediate family.

Other news
A musician dressed in a feathered costume pays tribute to Saint Francisco Solano for a fulfilled prayer during a procession in his honor in Emboscada, Paraguay, Monday, July 24, 2023. Legend has it that while lying on his death bed in a Peruvian convent birds perched on Solano's window and would sing to him, inspiring his followers to dress in bird costumes and he became known as the saint of the birds. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)
AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean
Patches of grass mark the spot where, according to officials and witnesses, bodies of migrants from capsized boats attempting the dangerous trip from West Africa to Spain are buried in unmarked beach graves in Saint Louis, Senegal, Sunday, July 16, 2023. Bodies wash ashore or are found by fishermen at sea, then are buried by authorities. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)
As more migrants go missing at sea, many say bodies end up on Senegal’s beaches in unmarked graves
Aaliyah Ibarra swings at a park in Chandler Friday, June 16, 2023. By the time Aaliyah started second grade, her family had moved five times in four years in search of stable housing. As she was about to start a new school, her mother, saw how much it was affecting her education. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
Schools lost track of homeless kids during the pandemic. Many face a steep path to recovery

“It’s a tragedy I wouldn’t wish on anyone else,” Tate, 30, of Spanaway, Washington, told The Oregonian/OregonLive in an earlier interview.

Oregon State Police listed the other victims as Kyla Marie Brown, 28; Arianna Marie Brown, 10; and 2-year-old Xavier King Johnson. Authorities did not provide details about the relationships between the victims.

The driver and sole occupant of the other car, 48-year-old Mark Robert Rundell, of Prairie City, Oregon, also died.

The crash happened in a remote part of Oregon about 130 miles west of the Idaho border.

Tate first learned of it from relatives who contacted him on social media. He then called his father, who told him who was involved, he said.

Boquet volunteered at a Tacoma-based nonprofit she created called Last Stop that provides resources to low-income families.

The group hosted an Easter egg hunt earlier this year, Tate said, and Boquet hoped to have a backpack drive before the school year began. She aimed to one day build a park in Tacoma.

“She was outgoing, personable, made friends everywhere she went, and her kids took after her,” Tate said. “They all just cared about everyone around them.”

A GoFundMe page to help bring the bodies home and pay funeral costs had raised more than double its goal of $10,000 on Wednesday.

____

Follow Gillian Flaccus on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/gflaccus