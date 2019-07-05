FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Women’s World Cup: England beats Denmark
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

3 killed in alcohol-related collision in western Oklahoma

 
WEATHERFORD, Okla. (AP) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says three people have died in a wrong-way collision on Interstate 40 in western Oklahoma.

Troopers say the alcohol-related collision occurred shortly after 2 a.m. Friday near Weatherford, about 67 miles (108 kilometers) west of Oklahoma City.

The patrol says a vehicle driven by an Oklahoma City man who was driving under the influence of alcohol had traveled eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-40 for at least 12 miles when his vehicle collided with a westbound vehicle containing two men from Delano, California. Troopers say a Custer County deputy had been pursuing the first vehicle in an attempt to stop it prior to the collision.

Troopers say the driver of the first vehicle and both California men were killed. A fourth person was critically injured.