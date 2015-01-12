Steubenville, Ohio, superintendent resigns, charges dropped

FILE - A woman fans herself in Madrid, Spain, July 10, 2023. July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)
July expected to be hottest month on record
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in Washington. Giuliani is not disputing that he publicly made statements about two Georgia election workers that were defamatory and false, but he contends they were constitutionally protected statements, according to a statement filed in court. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Giuliani concedes he made false statement

Steubenville, Ohio, superintendent resigns, charges dropped

 
Share

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (AP) — A school superintendent accused of misleading authorities investigating the rape of a girl by two high school football players resigned from the district, prompting prosecutors to drop the charges.

Jury selection in the trial of suspended Steubenville schools superintendent Mike McVey was to begin Monday, but the Ohio Attorney General’s office agreed to dismiss all pending charges against him following his resignation.

McVey, who pleaded not guilty to felony charges of obstructing justice and tampering with evidence, had been accused of destroying data related to the school’s investigation of the August 2012 rape of the 16-year-old West Virginia girl.

McVey wiped computer hard drives, erased emails and lied to investigators about his knowledge of the allegations against the boys, authorities said.

Other news
FILE - Cahas Mountain looms over the path of the Mountian Valley Pipeline as it crosses the Blue Ridge Parkway at Adney Gap on July 18, 2018. The Supreme Court is allowing construction to resume on a contested natural-gas pipeline that is being built through Virginia and West Virginia. Work had been halted by the federal appeals court in Richmond, even after Congress ordered the project's approval as part of the bipartisan bill to increase the debt ceiling. President Joe Biden signed the bill into law in June. (Heather Rousseau/The Roanoke Times via AP)
Supreme Court allows construction to resume on the Mountain Valley Pipeline
FILE - A Qatar Airways plane prepares to take off at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco Dec 22, 2020. Qatar Airways said Thursday, July 27, 2023, it earned a profit of $1.2 billion over the last fiscal year, boosted in part by the small country on the Arabian Peninsula hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Qatar Airways posts a $1.2 billion profit over the last fiscal year when it hosted FIFA World Cup
FILE - Nigel Farage speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2023, March 3, 2023, at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md. The chief executive of U.K. bank NatWest Group apologised Thursday July 20, 2023, to populist politician Nigel Farage after he complained that his bank account was shut down because the banking group didn't agree with his political views. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
CEO of royal banker Coutts resigns amid furor over closure of politician Nigel Farage’s account

The charges stemmed from an investigation of McVey’s actions after he learned of the allegations made by the girl in 2012 against the two members of the Steubenville High School football team. The teens eventually were found guilty in juvenile court and were sent to youth detention centers and classified as sex offenders. Both have since been released.

The case drew national attention in part because of the role of texting and social media in exposing the attack, which led to allegations that authorities were covering up the actions of football players.

McVey also was accused of concealing knowledge about rumors of sex and drinking at a teen party four months earlier.

McVey’s attorney Charles Bean confirmed the resignation and the dropped charges.

Along with his resignation, McVey cannot be employed by the Steubenville school district in the future and can have no contact with anyone involved in the case and related investigation, said Dan Tierney, a spokesman for the Ohio Attorney General’s office.

Judge Patricia Cosgrove agreed to dismiss the charges against McVey, but will not formally do so until she’s received confirmation that the school district has accepted the resignation, Tierney said.

A grand jury investigating whether other laws were broken in the case also brought charges against five other adults.

Charges against four of the adults have been resolved. William Rhinaman, the Steubenville schools’ former technology director, has pleaded not guilty to charges including tampering with evidence and obstructing justice.