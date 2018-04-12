St. Louis man charged in beating death of 2-year-old

JENNINGS, Mo. (AP) — A St. Louis man has been charged in the death of a 2-year-old boy after an autopsy showed that the toddler had been kicked, squeezed and hit.

Twenty-four-year-old Corey Miller was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder and abuse or neglect of a child resulting in the death of Cayden Carson. St. Louis County police said in a news release that officers from the city of Jennings found the boy unresponsive Sunday night while responding to a call. Cayden was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The death was initially classified as suspicious but later reclassified as a homicide. The autopsy determined Cayden died of blunt force trauma.

Miller is jailed on $250,000 bond. It wasn’t immediately known whether he has an attorney.