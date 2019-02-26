FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
South Carolina businessman accused of evading $100K in taxes

 
AIKEN, S.C. (AP) — State authorities say a South Carolina business owner has been accused of avoiding paying more than $100,000 in sales taxes.

News outlets cite a statement from the South Carolina Department of Revenue as saying that 41-year-old Rakesh Ratilal Patel was arrested Tuesday. He was jailed in Aiken County on five counts of tax evasion.

The statement says Patel evaded sales tax by underreporting sales for two businesses by $1.2 million between 2015 and 2017. He owns a food mart in Warrenville and a gas station in Gloverville.

Investigators say Patel reported $905,026 for sales at the food store, and $500,302 for the gas station. Actual sales were almost $1.8 million at the mart and more than $914,000 at the station.

It’s unclear if Patel has a lawyer who could comment.