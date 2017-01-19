Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Connecticut nuclear plant seeks to bid on state contracts

By MICHAEL MELIA
 
Share

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — As low energy prices put strains on operators of U.S. nuclear plants, some Connecticut lawmakers want to reduce any risk the Millstone Power Station will close by allowing it to sell power directly to the state.

While not threatening a shutdown, the owners of Connecticut’s only nuclear power plant have met with legislators and described their vulnerability to trends affecting the industry nationwide and expressed interest in bidding for state contracts.

State Rep. Lonnie Reed, a Branford Democrat on the Energy and Technology Committee, said Wednesday it is important to try to prevent the possible closing of the Waterford plant, which provides more than half of the electricity used in Connecticut.

“I really consider it a pre-emptive strike to deal with the realities of the energy economics,” she said of the legislation expected to be introduced this session.

Other news
FILE - People stand by cases of bottled water as the City of Germantown gives them out to residents on Monday, July 24, 2023, at Forest Hill Elementary School in Germantown, Tenn. On Thursday, July 27, 2023, the city of Germantown told its 40,000 residents that they can resume using tap water for drinking and showering, a week after they were ordered to stay away after diesel full spilled into a reservoir at a treatment plant and tainted the Memphis suburb's supply. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian via AP, File)
A Tennessee city can drink its tap water again, a week after a fuel spill tainted its supply
Barbie-themed merchandise is displayed in a special section at Bloomingdale's, in New York, Thursday, July 20, 2023. Ahead of Friday's U.S. release of the "Barbie" movie, parent company Mattel has created a product marketing blitz with more than 100 brands plastering pink everywhere. Experts say all this marketing is only good for the brand. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Video of giant Barbie walking in Dubai was computer generated, not a hologram
Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson walks out for practice Wednesday, July 26, 2023, during the NFL football team's training camp in Eagan, Minn. (Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via AP)
Vikings star Justin Jefferson plays his contract situation cool and welcomes the pressure

The power generated by Millstone, which is owned by Virginia-based Dominion, is currently sold like any other commodity through hedge funds and Wall Street firms that add their own fees, spokesman Ken Holt said. He said it would ultimately benefit ratepayers to cut out the middleman.

“We like stability. We like a known return,” Holt said.

The legislation is expected to build on a proposal introduced late in last year’s General Assembly to allow more generators to sell power directly to the state. The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection accepts bids from renewable energy producers to promote energy sources that do not involve fossil fuels.

Department spokesman Dennis Schain said the agency is open to bringing nuclear power into the mix.

“Given the significant amount of our region’s power produced by Millstone — and the fact that this power is produced without carbon emissions linked to climate change — this is an issue worthy of discussion in Connecticut’s General Assembly,” Schain said.

Several nuclear power plants have closed prematurely in recent years, often citing falling prices for electricity as a primary factor. The Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station in Massachusetts is to close in 2019 and the Vermont Yankee plant closed at the end of 2014.

“The price of natural gas is depressing prices for electricity across the country, especially in New England,” Holt said. “Millstone is not immune to those pressures.”