Tempe’s 1st Black mayor sworn in while recovering from virus

 
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Tempe’s first Black mayor, who is recovering from a mild bout of COVID-19 and self-quarantining at home, took the oath of office Thursday from his kitchen.

Corey Woods held up his right hand and recited the oath of office from his kitchen table as he was sworn during a virtual ceremony, the Arizona Republic reports.

Woods, 41, announced his diagnosis on his Facebook this week. According to his post, Woods suffered mild symptoms and is already feeling better except for not fully regaining his sense of smell.

Woods told the newspaper he has no idea how he got infected. He has worked from home the past four months, limited time out in public and worn a mask.

Woods said he came down with a fever Friday, but it lasted for a day. He also had body aches that have since subsided. He obtained a saliva-based COVID-19 test at the ASU Biodesign Institute because he works for the school.

He defeated Mayor Mark Mitchell in the March election. Mitchell had led the city since 2012 and served on the council for three terms before that.

Woods, who previously served on the City Council, also is expected to lead conversations on what policing should look like in the community amid renewed calls for police reform amid ongoing protests in the wake of George Floyd’s killing at the hands of Minneapolis police.

Even before he took office, residents on social media called on him to act on a host of issues, including trimming the police budget and addressing homelessness and affordable housing.

“Clearly there is uncertainty and we definitely have our challenges but I feel prepared to lead and I know that this council is prepared to lead right alongside me,” Woods said during the ceremony. “I’m anxious to get started fulfilling the promises I made to you and ready to get to work.”