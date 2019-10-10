Uber driver not guilty in death of passenger in Denver

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Uber driver not guilty in death of passenger in Denver

By COLLEEN SLEVIN
 
Share

DENVER (AP) — A jury on Thursday found an Uber driver not guilty of murder in the fatal shooting of a passenger he said attacked him while driving on a freeway in Denver.

Jurors sided with Michael Hancock, 31, who argued that he was defending himself against passenger Hyun (Huhn) Kim.

About four hours after he was acquitted, Hancock was released from jail after spending more than a year behind bars. His waiting family’s shouts of joy echoed in the lobby. As soon as he got outside, Hancock ran exuberantly down a sidewalk away from reporters and television cameras.

Hancock testified at trial that the 45-year-old Kim made unwanted sexual advances and attacked him when Hancock threatened to pull over during the June 2018 ride.

Other news
Germany's Noma Noha Akugue celebrates after defeating Russia's Diana Shnaider in the women's singles semifinal at the WTA tennis tournament at Rothenbaum Tennis Stadium, Hamburg, Germany, Friday, July 28, 2023. (Frank Molter/dpa via AP)
German teenager Noma Noha Akugue reaches WTA final in Hamburg on 1st time in main draw
FILE - Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra speaks during a meeting with a task force on reproductive health care access in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, April 12, 2023, in Washington. The nation's top health official implored states to do more to keep lower-income residents enrolled in Medicaid as the Biden administration released figures Friday, July 28, confirming that many who had health coverage during the coronavirus pandemic are now losing it. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Paperwork problems drive surge in people losing Medicaid health coverage
Chief Raoni Metuktire gives an interview in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Raoni, who became a symbol of the fight for the preservation of the Amazon rainforest, called upon Brazil's president on Friday, July 28, 2023 to defend the rights of Indigenous people. (AP Photo/Gustavo Moreno)
Brazil’s Indigenous chief fighting to save Amazon urges President Lula to defend people’s rights

Prosecutors said Hancock stopped the car, went to the front passenger side where Kim was sitting, and fired 10 bullets from his semi-automatic handgun. At least five struck Kim.

Hancock, who was not seriously injured, then put a knife in Kim’s hand to get his fingerprints on it, authorities said.

Hancock said he kept the knife under his seat and put it in Kim’s hand to see if he was still alive.

The trial was among a handful of criminal cases in the U.S. involving drivers who work for the ride-sharing company. Prosecutors in Albuquerque, New Mexico, have charged an Uber driver in the shooting death of a passenger during a dispute over vomit in the driver’s vehicle.

In North Carolina, an Uber driver is accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a female passenger.

Kim’s family and the Denver District Attorney’s Office said they were disappointed in the verdict but respected the jury’s decision.

Now that the criminal case is over, a lawyer representing Kim’s family said he planned to file a wrongful death lawsuit against Uber claiming that it is not enforcing its ban on drivers carrying guns.

“If Uber thinks it’s important to have that rule, Uber should enforce that rule,” said Francis Patrick Murphy of Corboy & Demetrio, a Chicago law firm that has filed nearly 20 lawsuits against rideshare companies.

Murphy said if Hancock was not armed, he could have just reached for his phone to call police instead.

Uber did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

After the shooting, Uber removed Hancock’s access to its app and said it was cooperating with investigators.

The fatal Colorado ride began after Hancock picked up Kim at a karaoke bar. Kim’s original destination was 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) away. Surveillance video showed Hancock’s car arriving at that location. But Kim — who was drunk— did not get out of the car.

Uber records showed that by the time the shooting occurred, the car had traveled about 70 miles (113 kilometers) since Kim was picked up.

A defense lawyer said Hancock eventually demanded that Kim enter another address into the Uber app.

Lawyer Johnna Stuart said Kim touched Hancock more than once on the leg and became more aggressive when Hancock challenged him. Kim punched the driver in the face and reached for the steering wheel and ignition, Stuart told jurors in her closing argument.

Hancock tried to jump out of his still-rolling car, but Kim attempted to pull him back by his dreadlocks, prompting Hancock to grab his gun, Stuart said.

Prosecutors said it was possible that Kim did not get out at his original destination because he passed out and Hancock drove around to increase the fare.

The prosecutors also acknowledged there was a fight inside the car, and it was probably started by Kim, possibly after he woke up startled and was upset about being driven around in the car.

Hancock had swelling above his eyebrow after the killing, according to police photographs. Kim had bruises on his right hand, autopsy photos showed. However, prosecutors said Hancock’s injury was not serious enough for him to have reasonably feared for his life.

Deputy District Attorney Brenna Zortman said more than two years of Uber records did not show any cases of Kim displaying sexual interest in other drivers. Uber records for Hancock, who is married and has two children, showed no previous problems, his lawyers countered.

Prosecutors did not offer a motive.

Stuart said Hancock worked as an Uber driver to supplement his modest income from his job at a youth group home and drove at night to avoid missing family time.

She told jurors it did not make sense that he would throw his life away by killing Kim for no reason.