Overdoses up to 6 in Joliet area since Sunday, police say

JOLIET, Ill. (AP) — Police say at least six people have died of likely drug overdoses since Sunday in the Joliet area.

The Herald-News reports that a 57-year-old man was found dead Thursday in a Joliet hotel, 14 hours after a 60-year-old man was found dead in a home. Autopsies are planned, although investigators believe cocaine laced with fentanyl is the cause, based on the discovery of drug residue.

Joliet Police Chief Al Roechner says people using illegal drugs “never know what is truly in them.” He says addicts need to seek help. Police are trying to learn the source of the drugs.