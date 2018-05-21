South Anchorage crash kills man; car rolled, ejected driver

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A 26-year-old Anchorage driver died in a crash on the city’s south side.

Anchorage police say Derrick Johnson died early Sunday morning in the one-car crash.

Police shortly before 4 a.m. took a call that a car was in the ditch along the southbound lane of the Seward Highway near the Rabbit Creek Road exit.

Police say Johnson lost control of his car and it rolled.

Johnson was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected.

Emergency responders declared him dead at the scene.

Police say the crash cause is under investigation but speed was a factor.