Kuwait orders secret probe into coup allegations

KUWAIT CITY (AP) — The Kuwaiti prosecutor’s office has ordered a secret probe into a videotape that contains allegations that a number of people conspired to overthrow the government and called for a media blackout of the investigation.

The official Kuwait News Agency reported that Public Prosecutor Dherar al-Asousi ordered that news broadcasts about the investigation be banned.

It says the tape condemns “some persons of plotting to topple the ruling system and contesting rights and jurisdictions” of the country’s ruling emir, Sheik Sabah Al Ahmed Al Sabah.

He says Thursday’s order was taken in order to preserve the public interest, and that his office will make details of the investigation public as soon as it is finished.

The news agency did not identify the alleged coup plotters.