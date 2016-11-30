Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
White supremacist group flyers removed from UCF campus

 
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — University of Central Florida police officers says they’ve removed at least 30 flyers that were distributed around campus by a white supremacist group.

UCF police spokeswoman Courtney Gilmartin says the flyers were discovered Monday on the Orlando campus.

Central Florida Hillel, a Jewish student group, posted photos of the flyers on its Facebook page. One shows the drawing of a man holding up his fists, as if he has broken free of chains, and the text says, “White Guilt. Free Yourself from Cultural Marxism.” Another shows a drawing of a young man and woman who appear to have light skin and hair, and the text says, “We Have a Right to Exist.”

Both flyers have written at the bottom a website for the white supremacist group, American Vanguard.