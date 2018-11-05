FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Judge rules wildlife agency must do more to protect lynx

 
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service must do more to protect Canada lynx from bobcat traps.

The Missoulian reports the lawsuit by WildEarth Guardians and Center for Biological Diversity claimed the federal agency of failing to follow a treaty protecting endangered species and of not doing enough to stop trappers from capturing the wrong animal.

Lynx are classified as a threatened species under the U.S. Endangered Species Act.

U.S. District Judge Donald Molloy found the agency’s rules were “both overbroad and underinclusive.”

The judge found that agency wasn’t doing enough to protect the cat by relying on trappers to self-report accidental captures of lynx.

