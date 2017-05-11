Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Lawsuit seeks to enlarge California legislature

 
Share

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A lawsuit filed by supporters of splitting California in two is seeking to enlarge the state legislature.

The federal lawsuit filed against California’s secretary of state argues that rural counties aren’t fairly represented in the legislature, The Sacramento Bee reported (https://tinyurl.com/m2mbxy5) Tuesday. The lawsuit argues that 40 state senators and 80 Assembly members is insufficient representation for a state of 40 million people.

The lawsuit also argues that apportioning legislative districts equally by population has diluted the votes of rural residents and given more representation to city dwellers. The lawsuit seeks one representative for each county and to add more members to the Assembly.

The lawsuit was filed by activists seeking to carve a new “State of Jefferson” out of 21 Northern California counties.

Other news
FILE - New York City police officers stand guard outside the Riverdale Jewish Center, Thursday May 21, 2009, in The Bronx borough of New York. Four men snared in an infamous post-9/11 terrorism sting were ordered freed from prison Thursday, July 27, 2023, with a judge finding that they had been "hapless, easily manipulated and penurious petty criminals" caught up in a plot driven by an overzealous FBI and a dodgy informant. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)
Judge questions FBI’s role in post-9/11 sting and orders 3 of ‘Newburgh Four’ freed from prison
Northwestern's interim head coach David Braun speaks during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days at Lucas Oil Stadium, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Big Ten’s four new coaches took divergent paths to new-look West Division
Riders participating in RAGBRAI - the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa- arrive in Lake View, Iowa, as they move towards Carroll, Iowa, Monday, July 24, 2023. (Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Des Moines Register via AP)
As cyclists ride across Iowa, they are seeing craft breweries driving small-town tourism

Mark Baird, a retired pilot from Siskiyou County and a leader of the movement, said he hopes the lawsuit will show California politicians that there’s a serious desire to split the state in two. A settlement in the activists’ favor could prompt lawmakers to split the state rather than take on an onerous task of reorganizing the legislature, Baird said.

So far, Baird and other activists have been unsuccessful in convincing a lawmaker to take up their cause and introduce state-splitting legislation.

“Not one single legislator...would even bother to give us five minutes of their time,” Baird said. “If all we get out of this lawsuit is more and better representation, then that’s a good day for everybody.”

Nathaniel Persily, a redistricting expert at Stanford Law School, called the lawsuit “a nonstarter.”

Persily said the “one person, one vote” approach has become “so entrenched,” Persily said. “It’s not even open for debate at this point.”

Since President Donald Trump’s election, a number of Californians have expressed a desire for the state to secede from the union. About 61 percent of the California electorate voted for Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

Some activists started a so-called “Calexit” campaign to qualify a secession question for the state ballot. But the campaign stumbled when it was disclosed that its leader Louis Martinelli lives in Russia. Last month, Martinelli said he was withdrawing the petition he filed with the California secretary of state.