FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Judge holds off on ruling in Bismarck counselor’s case

 
Share

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A judge said she wants more information before she’ll rule whether a Bismarck addiction counselor illegally hindered police from arresting a patient by refusing them entry to a private drug treatment center.

South Central District Judge Cynthia Feland said Wednesday that she has questions regarding the constitutional protection from unlawful searches and seizures as it relates to the misdemeanor hindering law enforcement charges against Kiki Schatz, the Bismarck Tribune reported. Schatz was charged in June after she barred police from entering an opioid treatment clinic at the Heartview Foundation.

Bismarck police were attempting to arrest Brendan Kapfer for allegedly violating a protection order. Schatz said she spoke to the officers inside the facility and invoked Title 42 of the Code of Federal Regulations, a federal privacy law to protect patients seeking substance abuse treatment.

Schatz said she’s obligated to protect patients’ confidentiality rights.

Other news
Colombia's Linda Caicedo, left, and South Korea's JI So-yun compete for the ball during the Women's World Cup Group H soccer match between Colombia and South Korea at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Training video spurs concern for Colombia’s Caicedo ahead of Women’s World Cup match versus Germany
People move the coffin of their friend, Abdou Diop, who died trying to migrate to Europe, at the Saint Louis, Senegal, morgue Saturday, July 15, 2023. More people are making the trip across the Atlantic in rickety wooden boats known as pirogues trying to reach the Canary Islands. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)
Takeaways from AP’s report on bodies from migrant boats buried on the beach in Senegal
Maj. Albin Narvaez stands near a series of outdoor recreation cages used for prisoners who are in administrative segregation at the Fulton Reception and Diagnostic Center, Thursday, July 13, 2023, in Fulton, Mo. Narvaez, who is chief of custody at the prison, said applications for correctional officers have increased since the state implemented a pay raise this spring. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb)
Mounting job vacancies push state and local governments into a wage war for workers

Officer Matthew James alleged that Schatz barred them from entering the private facility and pushed the officers away from the clinic door.

“Physically barring a door and not allowing us access to the building to conduct our duties, yes, I believe she hindered law enforcement,” James said.

James said at the hearing that Schatz did invoke federal requirements when she refused police entry, but that police had probable cause for Kapfer’s arrest and a warrant in a separate matter.

The federal privacy law provides confidentiality even in the face of warrants for search and arrest, with the exception that a crime occurred on the premises or a subpoena compels disclosure.

Feland questioned whether law enforcement needed a search warrant in order to force entry into the private facility. Feland has requested post-hearing briefs by Oct. 4.

___

Information from: Bismarck Tribune, http://www.bismarcktribune.com