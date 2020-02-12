U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Couple charged in New Year’s Day homicide held without bail

 
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A 19-year-old Rhode Island woman charged in connection with the shooting death of her ex-boyfriend’s mother on New Year’s Day was held without bail at her Superior Court arraignment Wednesday.

Shaylyn Moran, of Pawtucket, pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and gun charges in the Jan. 1 death of Cheryl Smith, 54, who was shot in the chest at her Pawtucket home. Smith was a trusted member of the child care team at a city YMCA, Y officials said.

Moran’s current boyfriend, Jack Doherty, 24, of Albany, New York, was also held without bail after a judge entered not guilty pleas on his behalf to murder and other charges because of questions over his legal representation.

Doherty’s previous attorney at an earlier hearing said his client has a history of PTSD and mental illness.

A voicemail message was left Wednesday with Moran’s public defender.

Moran and Doherty had announced their engagement on social media the day before the killing, authorities said.

Authorities have not disclosed a motive for the shooting but have said they are looking into whether Smith’s son was the intended target.