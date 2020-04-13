Utah cancels alert system aimed at motorists entering state

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Utah cancels alert system aimed at motorists entering state

By BRADY McCOMBS
 
Share

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah on Monday canceled a coronavirus emergency alert system launched three days earlier that was supposed to send text messages to drivers entering the state but ended up also sending texts to hundreds of people who were in their homes, state officials.

Thousands of motorists received the alerts, but the system that used cellphone towers near state borders contacted far more people than intended, said Joe Dougherty, spokesman for the Utah Division of Emergency Management.

The text alerts that began Friday asked motorists to fill out online forms to report virus symptoms and their recent travel histories.

People who live near the southern Utah border in St. George, the Idaho border in the northern part of the state and in the Uinta Basin in eastern Utah were hit hardest by the unintended texts, he said, acknowledging that the system “didn’t work exactly as we had hoped.”

Other news
Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies runs on an Austin Riley line drive in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Atlanta. Albies was safe at third base. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Albies, Riley, Ozuna power the Braves to a 10-7 victory over the Brewers
Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani watches a foul ball during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Ohtani hits MLB-leading 39th homer before leaving with leg cramps; Blue Jays beat Angels 4-1
Seattle Storm coach Noelle Quinn, left, welcomes Jewell Loyd back to the bench during the second half of the team's WNBA basketball game against the Chicago Sky on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Chicago. The Storm won 83-74. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Magbegor has 17 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists, Storm snaps 10-game skid with 83-74 win over Sky

Some annoyed recipients reported receiving 15-20 alerts, he said.

The system was shut down Monday afternoon and the state has no plans to try it again, Dougherty said. State officials will maintain billboards and signs that were erected asking motorists to till out the online form. Cards will still be provided to arriving Salt Lake City International Airport passengers asking them to fill out the online form.

Dougherty apologized to people who were bombarded by the alerts but said it was done in good faith as the state tries to prevent the spread of COVID-19. About 10,000 people went to the website to take the survey, but he had no information about how many reported having coronavirus symptoms.

“It was a really bold experiment and I’m proud we could be a part of it,” Dougherty said.

In other developments:

— Utah health officials are expanding the list of symptoms that they say should trigger people to get tested in a concerted push to gather more data about how many in the state actually have COVID-19. State epidemiologist Angela Dunn on Monday implored people to go get tested if they experience any one of six symptoms: fever, cough, shortness of breath, soar throat, muscle aches, loss of taste or smell.

The last three symptoms were added to the list Monday in hopes of driving more testing.

The state has the capacity to test about 5,000 people a day, but didn’t come close to reaching that number any day last week, when the state averaged about 2,300 tests per day, state health department data shows.

To date, a total of about 46,000 people have been tested out of about 3.2 million state residents.

The goal is to find a true rate of people infected with the virus since research now shows people with none of the typical symptoms can be carriers, Dunn said.

“We really need to be able to understand who in our community has even the most mildest of symptoms so that we can better identify future hot spots, where the burden is across the state and be able to apply social distancing recommendations and other public health interventions in a more targeted capacity,” Dunn said.

Dunn said antibody tests that are under development are not yet reliable, saying nasal swab testing remains the best method for now. The antibody tests would identify people who have previously had the virus and have developed some immunity to it.