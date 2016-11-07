Homeless in a Montgomery mission being offered help

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Chris Dowdell was on a work shift at the Friendship Mission Thrift Store when a woman approached him, asking him if he believed in what God told him to do.

He said yes.

She told him she did as well, and that she was told to talk to him about his education, and to provide funding for it.

“I wanted to cry,” Dowdell, 19, said of last week’s encounter with the woman. “I just wanted to cry. I was not expecting that. It changed my whole day, my whole mood, that somebody wanted to actually do that for me. It was amazing. It’s amazing.”

Dowdell and his mother, Sophia Dowdell, were featured in the Montgomery Advertiser last week during the seven-day “Project 7: Homelessness to Hope” series, which identified the needs of the Friendship Mission, Montgomery’s largest homeless shelter in the River Region. In the series, the Dowdells shared their story of homelessness, of Sophia Dowdell’s past drug use, of living in cars and running out of money at hotels. Of walking into Friendship Mission North — a homeless shelter for women and women with children — in July 2013.

And about staying there for 19 months.

The woman who approached Chris Dowdell had read his story in the “Project 7" series. She read about his anger when he entered the shelter with his mother at age 15, but also about how hard he worked to build his life, and about doubling his course load at Robert E. Lee High School so he could graduate on time with the class of 2015. She also learned through his story that he wants to study computer science.

And she offered to pay for his education at Trenholm State Technical College.

“It’s something I never would have dreamed,” he said.

“Project 7: Homelessness to Hope” told the stories of the homeless served through the Friendship Mission, and how they overcame lives filled with drugs and alcohol. It told stories of how many found a renewed faith and how they formed not only a relationship with God, but with each other in the shelters.

Friendship Mission has 37 men housed at the men’s shelter — Friendship Mission West — on Mobile Highway, and 45 women and children at the shelter on Chisholm Street. Between 10,000 and 12,000 meals are served every month between the two locations. Twice a day, every day, anyone who is hungry and needs a hot meal can walk through the Mobile Highway doors and eat at its soup kitchen.

Through “Project 7,” the Advertiser asked for donations to help with the shelter’s needs, such as hygiene products, fitted twin sheets, laundry detergent and pajamas for all ages.

“There’s really no words, honestly, for the outpouring from the community,” said Tammy Middleton, executive director of the Friendship Mission. “From all the phone calls, a lot of which were just encouragement. They didn’t have money, but wanted to find ways they could help. That was really sweet.”

Aside from the woman who offered to pay for Dowdell’s education, Middleton received a call from a man who wanted to help with the shelter’s donation “Dream List,” including financing two vans and the financing needed for a new laundry room at the men’s shelter. Businesses also called, she said, asking how they could get involved.

“For me, the biggest thing is the number of people in our community who don’t know about the Friendship Mission,” Middleton said. “Or they have a concept that all homeless people are drunks and drug addicts. For me, the biggest thing in the community was bringing out there that there are people, with a little bit of help, who want to turn their lives around. A lot of people acknowledged that, and wanted to know how they could help.

“Sometimes that is more valuable than donations. We have people that come in and do mentorships with some of our residents. Some volunteer to come in and do Bible studies. Some come and sit with the residents and come in and fix lunch. Or they’ll sit down with the ladies, or go to the men’s shelter and go in and sit with them.”

And sometimes, people who want to help will walk into a thrift store and talk to a 19-year-old who wants to go to college, but who lacks transportation and the funding needed. After the offer of having his college funded, Dowdell has made plans to obtain his driver’s permit on Tuesday, and soon after, test for his license.

“Another lady showed up the next day and said she would help with a car,” he said. “It’s like all the pieces have fallen into place.”

And his mother, who finished her master’s degree in professional counseling while living in the shelter, and who works as a case manager at the men’s shelter, said the experience of meeting the woman who offered to finance her son’s education “was overwhelming.

“It is,” she said. “She came here and explained to me the same thing she explained to him. I’m just very appreciative that she wants to help.”

It allows her son, she said, “to be able to take care of himself one day and to have all of his dreams come true.”

