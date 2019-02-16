FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Education commissioner encourages safety alert apps

 
Share

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s education commissioner is encouraging schools to make use of apps or other platforms to improve communication between educators and families during emergencies.

One of the recommendations made by the governor’s School Safety Preparedness Taskforce in July was the creation of a system to alert parents, staff and others during emergencies. A New Hampshire company called Ping4 responded with a free app called S.A.F.E —Safety Alerts For Education, and set up accounts for all New Hampshire schools.

Commissioner Frank Edelblut says not all schools may decide to use the Ping4 platform because there are other products in the market, but he says it’s important that schools set up some kind of system and encourage parents to sign up.