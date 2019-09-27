Jury selection begins in killing of pregnant woman, officer

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Jury selection begins in killing of pregnant woman, officer

 
Share

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jury selection has begun for a man accused of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend and a Florida police officer.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that Circuit Judge Leticia Marques told potential jurors Friday that if selected for the 12-member panel, they would be sequestered at a hotel because of publicity surrounding the killings.

Authorities say 43-year-old Markeith Loyd killed Sade Dixon in December 2016 and gunned down Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton in January 2017 while she was trying to arrest him.

Loyd will be tried separately for each slaying. The first trial is for Dixon’s killing. A judge has ruled that prosecutors won’t be able to tell jurors in the first trial that Clayton died, only that the same gun was used in both shootings.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in both cases.

___

Information from: Orlando Sentinel, http://www.orlandosentinel.com/