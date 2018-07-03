FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Owner says he’s hoping to bring racing back to Spud Speedway

 
CARIBOU, Maine (AP) — The owner of Spud Speedway in Maine’s potato industry county says he hopes a special race Tuesday will help lead to the re-opening of the track for weekly competitions.

The Bangor Daily News reports that Spud Speedway in Caribou closed after 2015 because it was losing money. Owner Troy Haney says he lost money even in his best season, but hopes the upcoming Pro All Stars Series race will help revive interest.

Haney says his team has rebuilt a lot of the racetrack and updated it to make sure racers and fans have the best experience possible.

Spud Speedway first opened in 1964 and has cycled through a variety of owners and has closed down three times.