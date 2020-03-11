Utility crew finds human remains in clogged sewer pipe

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) — An underground utility crew checking out a sewer blockage found skeletal remains on Wednesday morning, police said.

As the crew was vacuuming out the sewer pipe, some debris broke loose and clogged the vacuum, according to Panama City police Chief Scott Ervin.

The crew stopped the vacuum and found what appeared to be skeletal remains, Ervin said. The medical examiner’s office was then called to the scene.

Ervin told the News Herald that they’ve since learned the bones are human.

The area is now being treated as a crime scene.

“The remains, by appearance, have been in there for some time,” Ervin said.