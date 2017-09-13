Man sentenced to prison after admitting to scamming company

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — An Ohio man has been sentenced to over two-and-a-half years in federal prison for defrauding a New Jersey company out of nearly $1 million.

Authorities say 44-year-old John Tekulve owned a medical supply company that sold products to the Essex County business. NJ.com reports (http://bit.ly/2h1xkZy ) Tekulve was sentenced Tuesday to serve 33 months in prison and to pay over $977,000 in restitution.

Tekulve previously pleaded guilty in federal court in Newark to a charge of wire fraud.

Prosecutors said he used the company’s credit card to bill for products and services he did not provide.

Officials did not name the company targeted in the scam.

