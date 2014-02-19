Madison man charged with snowmobiling while drunk

MADISON, Maine (AP) — A Madison man who crashed his snowmobile into a parked car on a residential street has been charged with snowmobiling while drunk.

Police said Tuesday that 30-year-old Jeffrey Hayden is charged with operating after suspension and criminal operating under the influence.

He is scheduled to appear in court on March 5.

Police tell the Morning Sentinel (http://bit.ly/1fd7r0A ) that Hayden crashed the snowmobile during a snowstorm Dec. 29.

The car was totaled but no one was hurt.

Police say Hayden’s blood-alcohol level was 0.21 percent, more than twice the legal limit to drive.

The charge of operating under the influence was elevated to a criminal charge because Hayden has two prior convictions.

___

Information from: Morning Sentinel, http://www.onlinesentinel.com/