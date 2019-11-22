Father sues pumpkin patch where son was killed by inflatable

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Father sues pumpkin patch where son was killed by inflatable

 
Share

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The father of a 2-year-old Nebraska boy who was killed when a wind gust flipped the inflatable jumping pad where he and his sister were playing has filed a wrongful death suit against the owners of the pumpkin patch where it happened.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Edward Quintana sued Joshua and Amanda Kadavy, the owners of JK’s Pumpkin Patch north of Lincoln. The lawsuit also names Community Action Partnership of Lancaster and Saunders Counties, an event sponsor.

The family had been attending the event on Oct. 3, 2018, when an estimated 60 mph wind gust tore the inflatable from its moorings. Officials say Caleb Acuna and his 5-year-old sister, Aura, were thrown about 120 feet. Caleb died, and Aura suffered a concussion and a broken arm.

___

Information from: Lincoln Journal Star, http://www.journalstar.com