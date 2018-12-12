YMCA apologizes for threat to report parents smelling of pot

BOSTON (AP) — A YMCA in Massachusetts is apologizing to its members after a staffer posted a notice threatening to report parents who smell like marijuana.

The Boston Globe reports that Greater Springfield YMCA president and chief executive Dexter Johnson said the letter was prematurely sent out by another staffer, without proper evaluation and authorization.

The executive director of youth development, Uriah Rodriguez, wrote a letter that was displayed at several of the group’s Springfield-area facilities last week, stating he had received complaints about parents smelling like marijuana when dropping off or picking up their children.

He wrote that staffers are legally obligated to report concerns about possible child neglect, and asked parents to “smell check” themselves before coming to the group’s facilities.

The first recreational pot shops in Massachusetts opened last month.