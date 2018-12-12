FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

YMCA apologizes for threat to report parents smelling of pot

 
Share

BOSTON (AP) — A YMCA in Massachusetts is apologizing to its members after a staffer posted a notice threatening to report parents who smell like marijuana.

The Boston Globe reports that Greater Springfield YMCA president and chief executive Dexter Johnson said the letter was prematurely sent out by another staffer, without proper evaluation and authorization.

The executive director of youth development, Uriah Rodriguez, wrote a letter that was displayed at several of the group’s Springfield-area facilities last week, stating he had received complaints about parents smelling like marijuana when dropping off or picking up their children.

He wrote that staffers are legally obligated to report concerns about possible child neglect, and asked parents to “smell check” themselves before coming to the group’s facilities.

The first recreational pot shops in Massachusetts opened last month.