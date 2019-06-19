FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
James fires England to a 1-0 win over Denmark
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras is hit by the bat as Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ follows through on a swing during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Catcher Contreras hit in the head
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Lawmaker yells at Maine speaker, removed from House floor

 
Share

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A Republican lawmaker had an outburst on the floor of the Maine House, calling the speaker a “weasel” before being walked out of the chamber by his colleagues.

Rep. Sheldon Hanington expressed anger Wednesday on the last scheduled day of the legislative session, saying lawmakers weren’t doing enough to help veterans. He said he was tired of lawmakers “wrapping themselves in the flag.”

The tension stirred as lawmakers debated asylum seekers’ aid.

House Speaker Sara Gideon warned Hanington against impugning lawmakers.

Hanington then asked to speak in her office. When Gideon stayed put, Hanington strode up to Gideon and shouted at her before fellow Republican lawmakers intervened. Lawmakers took a break, and Gideon said “emotions are high.”

A spokesperson for Gideon as well as one for House Republicans did not respond to a request for comment.