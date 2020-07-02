U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Appeals court overturns murder case in Eudora shooting death

 
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Court of Appeals on Thursday overturned a second-degree murder conviction and vacated the nearly 19-year sentence of a man who killed one person outside a Eurdora bar and tried to kill two others.

Danny Queen, 39, of Eudora, was convicted of killing 32-year-old Bo Hopson outside D-Dubs Bar and Grill in Eudora in June 2017. He also was sentenced for attempted second-degree murder and attempted voluntary manslaughter for trying to kill two other bar patrons.

The court ruled the Douglas County District Court incorrectly believed, and the Douglas County prosecutor incorrectly confirmed, that the deadline to give Queen a speedy trial was a month later than it was, The Lawrence Journal-World reported.

Under state law Queen cannot be retried. But Douglas County District Attorney Charles Branson said Thursday he will petition the Kansas Supreme Court for a review of this case.

Queen was kicked out of the bar after making offensive comments to women. When Hopson offered to find Queen a ride home, Queen instead pulled a gun and shot Hopson, who was the bar’s security guard.

Queen could seek an appellate bond, but otherwise he will remain in prison at least until the Kansas Supreme Court has reviewed the appellate court’s decision.