The Latest: Death toll in Bangladesh fire lowered to 67

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — The Latest on a fire in Bangladesh’s capital, Dhaka (all times local):

8 p.m.

Officials in Bangladesh say the death toll from a fire in Dhaka is lower than they previously reported.

A duty officer for the Dhaka fire department said authorities had earlier counted 81 dead. The officer, Russel Shikder, said a later careful review at a morgue where those killed were taken tallied 67 dead.

He said as a result of chaos at the fire, first responders had counted each body bag taken to the morgue as one victim, but that some bags contained only body parts, prompting a fresh count.

Shikder said there was “no more confusion” about the tally.

6 p.m.

A devastating fire raced through densely packed buildings in a centuries-old district in Bangladesh’s capital, killing at least 81 people, officials and witnesses said Thursday.

The fire in Dhaka’s Chawkbazar area was mostly under control after more than 10 hours of frantic firefighting efforts. About 50 people were injured, with some critically burned.

The district dating to the Mughal era 400 years ago is crammed with buildings separated by narrow alleys, with residences commonly above shops, restaurants or warehouses on the ground floors.

The blaze started late Wednesday night in one building and quickly spread to others, fire department Director General Brig. Gen. Ali Ahmed said.

Many of the victims were trapped inside the buildings.