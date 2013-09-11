Dover-Foxcroft man pleads guilty to robbery

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A Dover-Foxcroft man has pleaded guilty to robbing a Bangor pharmacy last year.

John Harmon also pleaded guilty Tuesday to possessing oxycodone and an unrelated charge of aggravated assault.

Police say the 27-year-old Harmon walked into a Rite Aid store at the corner of Union and Fourteenth streets one evening last October, demanded prescription painkillers, and ran off.

He was arrested within an hour at a nearby apartment.

WABI-TV (http://bit.ly/17Pz0Yd ) reports that prosecutors are recommending a four-year prison sentence for Harmon. But Harmon wants to prove he deserves less time than that, so the judge delayed sentencing until April.

Harmon’s getaway driver was sentenced to 2 ½ years in prison earlier this year.

___

Information from: WABI-TV, http://www.wabi.tv