Sheriff’s office: K-9 spooked by fireworks runs away

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff’s office is looking for one of its K-9s after it ran from its handler when some fireworks went off nearby.

The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release on Friday that Igor was taken outside without a leash by his handler on Thursday night. Chief Deputy James Bailey said it’s the usual custom of the handler not to use the leash.

Bailey says some fireworks went off near the handler’s home and Igor ran away despite the handler’s verbal commands.

Deputies conducted a search through the night but found no sign of the dog.

The sheriff’s office says Igor is a Belgian Malinois trained in bomb detection. Bailey said the dog is trained not to bite.