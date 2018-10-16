Snafu results in reprinting of ballots in Mercer County

STANTON, N.D. (AP) — Hundreds of mail-in ballots in Mercer County will have to be recast following a logistical error.

County Auditor Shana Brost tells The Bismarck Tribune that an independent candidate for U.S. House was inadvertently left off the ballots.

About 800 people had already sent in their votes before the error was discovered Friday.

Nearly 8,000 ballots are being reprinted. Brost says the new ballots are expected to be mailed by late in the week.

