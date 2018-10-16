FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Snafu results in reprinting of ballots in Mercer County

 
STANTON, N.D. (AP) — Hundreds of mail-in ballots in Mercer County will have to be recast following a logistical error.

County Auditor Shana Brost tells The Bismarck Tribune that an independent candidate for U.S. House was inadvertently left off the ballots.

About 800 people had already sent in their votes before the error was discovered Friday.

Nearly 8,000 ballots are being reprinted. Brost says the new ballots are expected to be mailed by late in the week.

