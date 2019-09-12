1 dead, 4 injured in rollover crash east of Bloomfield

BLOOMFIELD, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State Police say a Farmington woman has been killed and four other people injured in a rollover crash east of Bloomfield.

They say the fatal crash occurred Wednesday afternoon on U.S. Highway 64 when an SUV left the roadway for an unknown reason and rolled.

State Police say 35-year-old Tyeshea Atole was a passenger in the SUV and was ejected.

She was airlifted to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police say the 35-year-old Farmington man who was driving the vehicle and three other passengers suffered injuries not believed to be life threatening.

The others injured were a 36-year-old man, a 33-year-old woman and a 4-year-old girl.

Police say alcohol doesn’t appear to be a contributing factor to the crash, which remains under investigation.