FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Woman sues luxury resort after severe allergic reaction

 
Share

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A luxury Massachusetts resort has been sued by a woman with a nut allergy who landed in the hospital after being served a veggie burger containing cashews.

The Berkshire Eagle reports that the suit filed in federal court in Springfield this week against Canyon Ranch Wellness Resort in Lenox alleges negligence, breach of warranty, breach of contract and intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress. It seeks unspecified damages.

Kristin Chu Smart, of New York City, says she and her mother paid $3,000 for a weekend at the resort in December 2017.

Smart says she informed numerous staff at the resort, including her server, she was allergic to nuts and was assured there were none in her food.

A Canyon Ranch spokeswoman said she could not comment on pending litigation.

___

This story has been corrected to change to ‘litigation’ instead of ‘legislation’ in the last paragraph.

___

Information from: The Berkshire (Mass.) Eagle, http://www.berkshireeagle.com