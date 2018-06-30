Juvenile gray whale washes up at Ocean Shores

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
OCEAN SHORES, Wash. (AP) — Officials say a juvenile gray whale died shortly after it washed ashore in Ocean Shores.

Scientific and education group Cascadia Research Collective says the female whale had several fractured vertebrae, which led researchers to believe it had been struck by a boat.

Cascadia Research Collective stranding coordinator Jessie Huggins says the whale also had an infection related to injuries and was emaciated.

KING-TV reports the whale may have been struck three to four weeks ago.

Researchers performed a necropsy Thursday evening.

Information from: KING-TV, http://www.king5.com/