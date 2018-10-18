FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Auburn Cam Newton statue found with Alabama flags, underwear

 
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — A statue of Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton outside his alma mater’s football stadium has been found with University of Alabama flags and a men’s athletic supporter on it.

The Charlotte (North Carolina) Observer reports a photo tweeted Tuesday morning shows the crimson and white flags and underwear on the former Auburn University Heisman Trophy winner quarterback’s statue outside Jordan-Hare Stadium. It was tweeted by campus radio announcer Jared Dillard, and the student newspaper, The Auburn Plainsman, reports police are investigating.

247Sports reports it’s not the first time Newton’s likeness has been used in the Tigers-Crimson Tide rivalry, as his jersey was found taped to the statue of five-time modern-era national champion coach Paul “Bear” Bryant outside Alabama’s Bryant-Denny Stadium before the 2010 annual Iron Bowl between the two teams.