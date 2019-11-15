U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Man who shot, wounded school bus driver sentenced to prison

 
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota man who shot and wounded a school bus driver on a Minneapolis freeway during a snowstorm has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison.

Thirty-two-year-old Kenneth Lilly, of St. Paul, pleaded guilty in August to first-degree assault for the February attack that left Thomas Benson deaf in one ear and unable to continue working as a bus driver due to nerve damage in his hand. Lilly was sentenced Friday to 86 months.

Authorities say Benson was trying to merge onto the highway when his bus scraped Lilly’s car, although Benson was unaware. During a traffic jam, Lilly walked in front of the bus and fired five shots into the windshield, wounding Benson’s arm and grazing his head. A girl on the bus was not hurt.

Defense attorneys asked for three years, citing Lilly’s “documented history of cognitive limitations.”

___

This story has been corrected to show that Benson was unaware his bus scraped Lilly’s car.