South Carolina apartment fire displaces 18 residents

COWPENS, S.C. (AP) — An upstate South Carolina apartment fire has displaced 18 residents, although no one was injured.

WSPA-TV reports the fire destroyed one apartment Sunday night in Cowpens at the Three Oaks Apartments. Cowpens Fire Chief Tony Blanton says seven other apartments were damaged by water or smoke.

Blanton says the fire remains under investigation, but appears to have been caused accidentally. Investigators believe the fire started in the apartment that was destroyed.

The American Red Cross is helping provide lodging, food, clothing and other items to the 18 people, including seven children, who were forced out.

