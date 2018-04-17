FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
NOT REAL NEWS: Stormy Daniels not dead in airstrike, suicide

By The Associated Press
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stormy Daniels was not killed in an airstrike in Syria, nor did she take her own life, contrary to false stories circulating online.

The porn actress, who claims she had sex in 2006 with Donald Trump, was photographed Monday entering a courthouse for a hearing in a federal case in New York involving the U.S. president’s personal attorney. FBI agents there raided lawyer Michael Cohen’s office April 9 for records, including information about a payment Cohen made to Daniels.

Two sites recently circulating accounts of her death identify themselves as satire.

The Waterford Whispers News reported Saturday that the actress and “several other women who have accused the U.S. President of sexual misconduct in the past” were killed in Friday’s U.S., British and French airstrikes on Syria. It alleged investigators believed Daniels was filming a documentary when the area was accidentally struck by 50 Tomahawk missiles.

The other, the Daily World Update, wrote in late March that Daniels had died of “an intentional overdose.” The story incorrectly stated Daniels’ real name is Penelope Withers; it is Stephanie Clifford. Her attorney, Michael Avenatti, also is wrongly identified as Michael Alvaretto.

___

This is part of The Associated Press' ongoing effort to fact-check misinformation that is shared widely online

___

___

