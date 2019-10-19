Capitol Watch: Politics decide when bills get to Cuomo desk

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Capitol Watch: Politics decide when bills get to Cuomo desk

By MARINA VILLENEUVE
 
Share

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A huge pile of legislation passed this year by newly empowered New York Democrats is still awaiting the governor’s signature, and advocacy groups and lawmakers are clamoring to get their bills turned into law.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo faces a 10-day deadline to act on bills after they are passed by the legislature, but the clock doesn’t start until they land on his desk.

So far this year, Cuomo has signed 379 bills into law while 507 await his signature. The governor typically ends up with 500 to 600 bills, according to Cuomo spokesman Richard Azzopardi.

“It is our responsibility to ensure the legislation passed is responsible and that, as drafted, they accomplish what they say they do,” Azzopardi said.

Other news
Germany's Noma Noha Akugue celebrates after defeating Russia's Diana Shnaider in the women's singles semifinal at the WTA tennis tournament at Rothenbaum Tennis Stadium, Hamburg, Germany, Friday, July 28, 2023. (Frank Molter/dpa via AP)
German teenager Noma Noha Akugue reaches WTA final in Hamburg on 1st time in main draw
FILE - Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra speaks during a meeting with a task force on reproductive health care access in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, April 12, 2023, in Washington. The nation's top health official implored states to do more to keep lower-income residents enrolled in Medicaid as the Biden administration released figures Friday, July 28, confirming that many who had health coverage during the coronavirus pandemic are now losing it. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Paperwork problems drive surge in people losing Medicaid health coverage
Chief Raoni Metuktire gives an interview in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Raoni, who became a symbol of the fight for the preservation of the Amazon rainforest, called upon Brazil's president on Friday, July 28, 2023 to defend the rights of Indigenous people. (AP Photo/Gustavo Moreno)
Brazil’s Indigenous chief fighting to save Amazon urges President Lula to defend people’s rights

WHEN DOES CUOMO HAVE TO ACT?

It’s up to Cuomo whether to sign or veto bills that get sent to him before late December of each year. If the governor takes no action, such bills become law 10 days after they reach his desk — excluding Sunday.

A rarely used quirk also allows Cuomo to “pocket veto” bills that arrive on his desk in the final ten days of the year. Cuomo then gets 30 days to act on such a bill, which dies if he doesn’t take action.

The Assembly or Senate technically decides when to send bills to the governor, and they have long agreed to do so in batches.

Political observers agree it’d be impossible for the governor and staff to deal with hundreds of bills in just 10 days after lawmakers leave in June.

“That’s how they deal with the Penn Station at rush hour problem they have at the end of session,” said Blair Horner, executive director of the New York Public Interest Research Group.

___

WHO DECIDES WHEN BILLS GET TO GOVERNOR’S DESK?

The timing of when bills ultimately wind up on his desk in ensuing months is often a political game that plays out behind closed doors — an informal process both Democrats and Republicans have used to their benefit over the decades.

“It can be a kind of gamesmanship where one side or another sees an advantage in delay or hurrying things up,” said Bill Hammond, director of health policy for the Empire Center.

Cuomo often signals to legislative leaders which bills he’d sign and when he’d like to have bills called up to his desk.

“There are also under-the breath-signals: ‘If you send me that, I’m not going to sign it,’” said E.J. MacMahon, research director of the Empire Center.

Some bills are signed around special holidays — for example, the Democratic governor recently signed a bill requiring the conspicuous labeling of tampon and pad ingredients on the Day of the Girl. Popular but politically contentious legislation, meanwhile, may be vetoed just before Thanksgiving Day weekend.

On the other end, legislative leaders could also theoretically push a bill to the governor to try to force his hand. “There are times when the legislature gets mad at the governor and might want to push a particular bill over at a particular time,” Horner said.

___

WHICH BILLS REMAIN?

Democrats newly in charge of the state’s Legislature this year swiftly passed a tsunami of bills, including long-awaited liberal policies on climate change, abortion access and criminal justice reforms.

But clashes over more contentious bills continue to highlight splits among the party’s increasingly vocal left-wing factions and those seen as more moderate — including Cuomo.

Amid a strike against General Motors, union leaders have lobbied Cuomo to sign an eleventh-hour bill to make striking workers eligible for unemployment benefits after one week. That’s up from seven weeks under current law.

And in a year that saw the passage of landmark rent reform long opposed by powerful developers, a bill to better protect rent-regulated renters from being forced out by landlords also remains in limbo.

Other remaining bills include exempting breastfeeding women from jury duty, and a ban on the aerial application of the widely used pesticide chlorpyrifos starting in January.

The non-partisan Citizens Budget Commission wants Cuomo to veto 18 bills that enhance pension or disability benefits — legislation that costs at least $71 million in the first year alone.

Cuomo is tight-lipped about many bills but has publicly expressed concerns about some — including whether pedestrians would be safe under legislation allowing electric scooters and bikes. Meanwhile, e-scooter manufacturer Lime and environmental and municipal supporters say the bill fits into New York’s push to tackle a shifting climate.

The governor also frequently negotiates with lawmakers on tweaks to bills, which may officially wind up on his desk near the year’s end.

“There’s the formal rules and then there’s the informal rules: what deals are being cut with individual legislators or groups of legislators from particular geographic areas,” said Doug Muzzio, professor of political science at Baruch College. “What the governor wants and what they want. It’s an extremely complex game. A lot of times it’s a game of strategic communication.”