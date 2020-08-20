U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Feds: ‘Lottery Lawyer’ swindled SC winner of millions

 
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Federal authorities say a New York attorney who represented a South Carolina woman who cashed in on a $1.5 billion ticket sold in the Upstate has been indicted on charges he stole tens of millions from the winnings he was entrusted to invest.

Authorities say an indictment unsealed this week charged self-proclaimed “Lottery Lawyer” Jason Kurland with conspiracy, wire fraud and money laundering.

Prosecutors said Kurland had been entrusted to safeguard a total of more than $3 billion in winnings. Prosecutors say more than $70 million was taken from the woman who in 2019 cashed in her $1.5 billion Mega Millions ticket bought at a South Carolina convenience store.

The woman took a lump-sum payment of $877.8 million - the largest-ever jackpot payout to a single winner - dedicating portions to various South Carolina charities and organizations.

Federal prosecutors say Kurland’s swindling was part of a conspiracy involving a member of the Genovese crime family.

Kurland has been released on $1 million bond. His attorney has declined to comment.