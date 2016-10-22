Police: Trooper accused of indecent exposure dead

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities say a Pennsylvania trooper awaiting trial on a charge of exposing himself to a woman at the barracks where he worked has died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

State police at the Greensburg barracks in Westmoreland County said 46-year-old Eric Zona of North Huntingdon was found dead Thursday afternoon in a wooded area of Derry Township.

Zona was scheduled to stand trial Oct. 31 on indecent exposure and open lewdness charges. The 19-year veteran was suspended after authorities alleged that he exposed himself a year ago at a Greensburg barracks annex to a woman seeking a discount on state police store merchandise.

Zona’s attorney told KDKA-TV that the case was one of “an allegation being made and a person’s life coming ... to a rather traumatic halt.”