FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends an event for marking Statehood Day in Mykhailivska Square in Kyiv, Friday, July 28, 2023. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

1,000 people have searched for missing girl in South Dakota

 
Share

ROCKERVILLE, S.D. (AP) — The search for 9-year-old girl who ran away from a children’s home in South Dakota has involved more than 1,000 people who have logged more than 4,300 miles since she disappeared in February, according to sheriff’s officials.

Serenity Dennard left the Black Hills Children’s Home near Rockerville on the cold and snowy day of Feb. 3 in a mountainous and forested area in the southwestern part of the state.

“It’s frustrating to people that we haven’t found her,” Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom said. “It’s frustrating to us that we haven’t found her. But that doesn’t mean we’re going to stop looking.”

Another search involving about 35 people from multiple local and regional agencies on Thursday combed the area where Serenity was last seen, the Rapid City Journal reported. It’s the latest of numerous official searches that have also included 91 dogs and their handlers and seven aircraft.

Investigators have chased 195 leads in 15 states, conducted 440 interviews or contacts and executed six search warrants, according to the sheriff’s office.

Additionally, the sheriff’s office has shared information on social media. The case on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children website has resulted in millions of views, according to web traffic monitored by the sheriff’s office.

The search changed from a rescue to a recovery effort not long after Serenity went missing. Authorities said Serenity likely wouldn’t have survived if she was outside in subzero temperatures.

___

Information from: Rapid City Journal, http://www.rapidcityjournal.com