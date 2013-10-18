Woodstock man gets 30 years for grisly slaying

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (AP) — A 29-year-old northern Illinois man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the grisly beating and stabbing death of a drifter.

The (Crystal Lake) Northwest Herald reports (http://bit.ly/17RAJZi ) Kyle Morgan was sentenced Thursday in McHenry County.

He pleaded guilty but mentally ill to a first-degree murder charge for the 2009 death of 28-year-old Robin Burton Jr.

Investigators say Morgan hit Burton with a hammer after the two played video games. Burton also had more than 20 stab wounds.

Authorities say Burton’s body was found in Morgan’s Woodstock apartment with playing cards showing the numbers 666 on his chest. A message was written on the wall in blood.

A defense lawyer said Morgan has bipolar disorder and a substance abuse problem and blamed the attack on a medication change.

___

Information from: The Northwest Herald, http://www.nwherald.com