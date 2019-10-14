U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Warrants: Man on stage shot into crowd, killing 2, hurting 8

 
LANCASTER, S.C. (AP) — A man charged with killing two people and wounding eight others at a South Carolina nightclub last month fired shots into the crowd from a stage, according to arrest warrants.

Breante Stevens walked on the stage at the Ole Skool club in Lancaster on Sept. 21 after getting in a fight with 29-year-old Henry Colvin, and pulled out a gun, shooting into the crowd of dozens, according to the warrants obtained by The Herald of Rock Hill .

Stevens, 31, was in court Friday for his first appearance. A judge ordered him to stay in jail until at least his next court appearance in December.

Stevens told the judge he was not guilty and that he started shooting after someone he did not name shot at him.

“That shot that he fired off first, if that shot would have hit me, then I would have been on T-shirts,” Stevens said.

Colvin and 28-year-old Aaron Harris were killed in the club.

Stevens is charged with two counts of murder, eight counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and a weapons violation. The warrants said physical evidence, videos and witnesses all support Stevens’ arrest.

A second suspect, Antonia Chapman, also is charged with two counts of murder, Lancaster County deputies said.

