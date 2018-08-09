FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Jones Beach cats to be removed to protect endangered birds

 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — There’s been a settlement in the battle between cats and birds on Jones Beach.

The American Bird Conservancy had filed a federal lawsuit in 2016 claiming the state was failing to adequately protect an endangered bird called the piping plover by allowing cat lovers to feed a colony of feral cats on the barrier island.

Under an agreement reached earlier this week, cats currently living in colonies at Jones Beach will be humanely trapped and removed by the end of the year to a sanctuary where they will be cared for.

State Parks Commissioner Rose Harvey says the agreement strikes a sensible balance between protecting the piping plover and relocating the feral cats.

The conservancy says it ensures a safer environment for piping plovers to nest successfully in the future.