FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Authorities probe preschool accused of overlooking sex abuse

 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The attorney general of Washington, D.C., and the Office of the State Superintendent of Education are investigating a preschool accused of ignoring signs that a teacher was sexually abusing children.

The Washington Post reported Friday that both offices declined to specify the purpose and scope of their investigations into the Washington Hebrew Congregation school.

Several families sued the school last week, saying the abuse happened for more than a year, despite behavior complaints made against the teacher soon after his March 2016 hiring. The teacher isn’t a defendant in the lawsuit, hasn’t been criminally charged and no longer works at the school.

School spokeswoman Amy Rotenberg says officials learned of the allegations in August and reported them to District police. Police say an investigation is ongoing.

