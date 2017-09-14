Fire destroys large section of NY motel in Thousand Islands

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (AP) — Investigators are trying to determine what caused a fire that destroyed a large section of a northern New York motel in the heart of a popular Thousand Islands tourist destination.

Officials say the fire broke out around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Boardwalk Motel in the Jefferson County village of Alexandria Bay, on the St. Lawrence River 90 miles (145 kilometers) north of Syracuse.

Firefighters from several local departments responded to the blaze, which destroyed a building that housed the office, a two-story structure containing suites and a pool house. Another section of the motel wasn’t damaged.

The motel was vacant at the time. No one was injured in the fire.

The owners say people who have reservations for this weekend are being put up at other nearby hotels.