FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Fire destroys large section of NY motel in Thousand Islands

 
Share

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (AP) — Investigators are trying to determine what caused a fire that destroyed a large section of a northern New York motel in the heart of a popular Thousand Islands tourist destination.

Officials say the fire broke out around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Boardwalk Motel in the Jefferson County village of Alexandria Bay, on the St. Lawrence River 90 miles (145 kilometers) north of Syracuse.

Firefighters from several local departments responded to the blaze, which destroyed a building that housed the office, a two-story structure containing suites and a pool house. Another section of the motel wasn’t damaged.

The motel was vacant at the time. No one was injured in the fire.

The owners say people who have reservations for this weekend are being put up at other nearby hotels.