2 arrested in fatal shooting at Massachusetts playground

LYNN, Mass. (AP) — Two people have been arrested in connection with a weekend shooting at a Massachusetts playground that left one person dead and three injured.

Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett and Lynn Police Chief Michael Mageary said Monday that 43-year-old Rogelleo Morrison is charged with murder and 25-year-old Luis Falcon is charged with being an accessory after the fact of murder in connection with the shooting in Lynn.

Both face arraignment Monday. It’s not clear if they have attorneys.

Police responded to the playground for reports of shots fired at about 7:20 p.m. Saturday. Police say 34-year-old Brandon Jesurum was pronounced dead at the hospital. An 18-year-old woman, a 20-year-old woman and a 49-year-old man were injured. The man’s dog was killed.

Authorities have not disclosed a motive.